Blackburn v Peterborough

Blackburn take on Peterborough on Thursday 19th April, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Remember the 90s, and all the good stuff then? Eternal was a band, the majority of the Spice Girls still looked human, and Blackburn won the Premier League with Alan Shearer at the forefront of their attack. Since then it’s been downhill for the club, and today they find themselves in League One with little hope of another title anytime soon.

They could go up this term, and back into the second division of English football, but that would be a long way from their highest point. They’ll be hoping Borough don’t care too, with the away side not in contention anymore.

