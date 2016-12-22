Blackburn v Newcastle

Blackburn take on Newcastle on Monday 2nd January, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

If you want a contest between these two right now, the form would suggest that the Magpies are going to need a serious handicap if that is to be the case, but all the football league fixture folk have to offer is home advantage for Blackburn. Despite not being on quite as good a run as Brighton in second, Newcastle have maintained their top spot over Christmas and won’t want to give it up now.

Rovers haven’t won in six and just ended a run of four losses by drawing with high flying Huddersfield, so it’s not impossible for them, just very, very tough indeed.

