Blackburn v Man Utd

Blackburn take on Man Utd on Sunday 19th February, 2017, with kickoff at 16:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

There was a time when you could buy success in the Premier League for less than £100m, and Blackburn did. High level mercenaries like Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton were brought in to achieve what no other has, and break the monopoly on league titles held by the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea, years before Leicester could fluke their title.

Today though, the Rovers have been reduced to chicken feed by their chicken selling owners, and United are throwing money at every problem, so you’d expect the red cash machine to roll over their opponents this Sunday afternoon.

