Benfica v Man Utd

Benfica take on Man Utd on Wednesday 18th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Two of Mourinho’s sides meet tonight, with one being the springboard and the other the eventual destination. There has been a lot of debate recently about whether the Portuguese could have ended up at different clubs in England, but most of that has been driven by the sort of writers who seem addicted to the smell of Jose’s farts (looking at you, Duncan Castles).

If United don’t win this game it will frankly be a bit embarrassing for a man with such an expensive squad, or maybe it won’t, after Anfield.

