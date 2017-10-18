Bayern Munich v Celtic

Bayern Munich take on Celtic on Wednesday 18th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

For years people have devalued the titles the Glasgow clubs win on the basis there is no real competition for them in Scotland, whilst simultaneously praising the German system that pretty much ensures Bayern never leave the pinnacle. Tonight, Celtic have to play against a team with every advantage, and will do well to get a goal.

If Bayern should draw, or only scrape a win, it will frankly be a pretty poor result for a team with a number of £100m+ valued players and the budget to buy many more, just as most of this season has been.

