BATE v Arsenal

BATE take on Arsenal on Thursday 28th September, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

There is no doubt that the players Arsenal have are good enough to get back in the Champions League, but when your absolute best are already looking around for their next club there is a real risk that the motivation is going to be insufficient. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have every right to move of course, but they are currently Arsenal players, and doing themselves a disservice with their performances.

BATE are not so bad that Arsenal cannot lose, but they are not good enough to win against the Gunners if the English team turn up and try.

