Barrow v Lincoln City

Barrow take on Lincoln on Tuesday 23rd January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

As far as the National League goes, this is a pretty epic clash between two teams with a lot to play for in the coming months. Lincoln are top of the table at the time of writing, with a four point gap and two games in hand over Forest Green in second, and Barrow aren’t far off the pace themselves sitting as they do sixth, twelve points back on today’s opponents.

Unfortunately for Barrow, they’ve not won in five and have lost their last three games, making this an unlikely scene for a victory against the odds if you go by the form book.

