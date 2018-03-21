Barrow v Hartlepool

Barrow take on Hartlepool on Wednesday 21st March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT SPORT.

This game from the National League is one of the lucky few, that makes it through in the international week due to the lack of top tier action. Sadly, we aren’t getting the best of that division, but as consolation you can at least enjoy the fact these two are on the brink of slipping into the relegation zone, so it’s a fight for survival.

Hartlepool are winless in their last five, and away from home, so even between these two we can consider one the favourite.

