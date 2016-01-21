Barnsley v Leeds

Barnsley take on Leeds on Saturday 21st January, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Leeds fans have been begging for an owner that understands and loves their club for years, but so far that has not manifested and they’ve been passed from one grubby, badly-washed hand to another. Despite this the club are currently third in the Championship table and undefeated in their last six matches, form not to be sniffed at by any stretch of the imagination.

There is a bit of a chasm between the whites and the side in second, which is Brighton at the time of writing, so this is more about maintaining that position than anything else.

