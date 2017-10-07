Barnet v Coventry

Barnet take on Coventry on Saturday 7th October, 2017, with kickoff at 12:3×0. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

One of the old giants of the English game, Coventry find themselves right at the bottom of the league system, slumming it in the fourth tier, known as League Two for some reason. They are at least at the sharp end of that part of the game, unlike Barnet who currently occupy eighteenth in the same division, having picked up one point from their last five games.

A win for Barnet seems about as likely as James Corden winning the London marathon, but then again strangers things have also happened so don’t rule anything out.

