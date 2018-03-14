Barcelona v Chelsea

Barcelona take on Chelsea on Wednesday 14th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

From a neutral point of view, there is a lot to hate about these two clubs. Chelsea are owned by a very dodgy man, managed by an angry Italian with hair replacements, and have the sort of fans that like to put Britain First. On the other hand, Barcelona like to lecture everyone about how socialist and special they are while taking giant swathes of cash from middle eastern human rights abusers.

All in all, this is like a wasp landing on a nettle. Someone is going to get hurt, and go home crying, and it’s tough to really care if you aren’t a fan of one of the clubs.

