Atletico v Arsenal

Atletico take on Arsenal on Thursday 3rd May, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

So it’s finally got to the point where the people who don’t remember pre-Wenger Arsenal have overtaken those who do, and as a result the manager who made the club what it is will be leaving at the end of the year. Much like Mourinho and United, there are many mercenaries the Gunners could hire to replace Wenger, but he is irreplaceable, and the club may never recover from his forced retirement.

Their chances of going out with a bang are really down to the players here, with Arsenal having enough talent to win this match and competition, if only they can be bothered to try.

