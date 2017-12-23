Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd

Aston Villa take on Sheffield Utd on Saturday 23rd December, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If you think the Premier League gets a bit busy around this time of year, it’s fair to say the Championship is a whole other level of insanity. With 46 games to get through apiece every team has a bit of a challenge, and at least here there isn’t the longest journey for the loyal fans willing to go and endure the joy that is Villa and the Blades this cold December day.

Aston Villa have been in the press a bit recently, mainly because their manager has this weird habit of saying silly things, rather than because they are actually a good side.

Aston Villa v Sheffield Utd is LIVE on Sky Sports.