Aston Villa v Leeds

Aston Villa take on Leeds on Thursday 29th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Of all the big teams in the Championship, few can evoke the sort of memories for older fans that Villa and Leeds do. These were two of the biggest teams in Europe at one point, but sadly for them it wasn’t in the capitalism era and they didn’t gain the level of security that the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid have, smiled on as they are by UEFA.

The fans won’t care though, and could conspire to make this one of the best atmospheres in the league all season, so tune in if you get the chance.

