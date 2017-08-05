Aston Villa v Hull City

Aston Villa take on Hull on Saturday 5th August, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Last year Hull City got about as much praise as is possible for a team that ended up being relegated, mainly for having the guts to hire a manager with huge potential but a foreign name. This in itself is hilarious when you look at the list of English managers to win the Premier League (hint, there is no list, never happened). Sadly, it didn’t work out, and Hull still went down.

Today they face Villa, who spent a lot of money going nowhere last year and won’t want to repeat that. Should be good.

Aston Villa v Hull is LIVE on Sky Sports.