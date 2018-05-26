Aston Villa v Fulham

Aston Villa take on Fulham on Saturday 26th May, 2018, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’d be nice to see one of these two sides regain the high ground they held for so long, as both were welcome parts of the Premier League system and generally credits to the game. Replacing them with sides like Leicester is not a good look for the division, and if either makes it back there will be a lot of happy fans celebrating too, as they are well supported.

Fulham have the hot young star, but Villa have pedigree and a manager with a face that says ‘fighter’, albeit in heavy braille.

