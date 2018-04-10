Aston Villa v Cardiff

Aston Villa take on Cardiff on Tuesday 10th April, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

These are both in the top six, but sadly one of them had a very bottom half moment last weekend. Cardiff, traditionally a decent club, has sadly got a history of hiring the sort of people you would rather see locked up, like Malky Mackay, and while Neil Warnock isn’t as odious as that racist, sexist, homophobic halfwit, he did rather let himself down last time out.

Having lost to Wolves, through only fault of their own, the Cardiff boss basically threw a Mourinho-level tantrum, but without any of the success. Sums him up as a person really.

