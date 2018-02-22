Arsenal v Ostersund

Arsenal take on Ostersund on Thursday 22nd February, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The first leg of this tie ended in a 3-0 win for Arsenal, away from their home ground. Without meaning to sound like we’re having a dig at the club, it may be that they have finally found their level after years of trying to compete with Barca and Bayern, much as United did with their Europa League win.

The convincing result in leg one should persuade Arsene Wenger that he doesn’t have to use his best eleven here, although it’s debateable as to whether he even knows what his best eleven is.

