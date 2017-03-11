Arsenal v Lincoln

Arsenal take on Lincoln on Saturday 11th March, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

Apparently losing to Bayern Munich is the worst thing you can do, and grounds to be sack, so we can presume that Arsene Wenger and every other manager in the Bundesliga will lose their job soon. Never mind the fact that the German side are the equivalent of a Russian athlete, so pumped up by the advantages conferred by their own governing body that they aren’t even really on a level playing field anymore, Arsenal should have won 10-2 instead!

This game against Lincoln is a no-win for the Gunners boss, although to be honest that describes anything he does these days.

