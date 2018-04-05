Arsenal v CSKA Moscow

Arsenal take on CSKA Moscow on Thursday 5th April, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

For years Arsenal fans lamented that fact that they seemed to always get the short end of the stick when it came to the Champions League draw. It didn’t matter how the Gunners had done in previous years, or the league, they would inevitably end up losing to one of the doped superpowers like Bayern or Barca, and normally in pretty embarrassing fashion too.

They’ve finally solved that problem by just not playing in the Champions League, and their reward is a long trip to Moscow, where they should make short work of their hosts.

