Arsenal v Crvena Zvezda

Arsenal take on Crvena Zvezda on Thursday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The team that was once known as Red Star Belgrade has rebranded, or just decided they prefer not to use the Anglicised version of their name, making for a tough evening if you are a commentator. Luckily, outside of John Motson and his retirement tour, the commentators fraternity contains the same amount of relatable humanity as Donald Trump’s cabinet, wooden or governmental.

The Gunners shouldn’t have any issues, with single players worth many times what the entire Zvezda team cost to assemble, but you never know when Wenger teams are on the pitch, so tune in if you can.

Arsenal v Crvena Zvezda is LIVE on BT Sport.