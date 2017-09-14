Arsenal v Cologne

Arsenal take on Cologne on Thursday 14th September, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The other team out on this lovely Thursday evening is Arsenal, and after fifteen centuries in the Champions League they won’t be happy about their spot in the Europa. Facing Cologne isn’t exactly going to scare Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil, but it won’t thrill them either, and the Gunners look like they’ll lose both of those for free when the season ends.

Maybe a Europa League title would change that, lord knows Special Jose at Old Trafford banged on about it enough last term, but it probably won’t see the stars turn down City, Real and the like.

