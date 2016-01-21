Arsenal v Burnley

Arsenal take on Burnley on Sunday 22nd January, 2017, with kickoff at 14:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Tipped by many to go down at the start of the season, Sean Dyche’s Burnley side are currently tenth in the Premier League table, which is impressive. Admittedly they are only ten points clear of the relegation zone while nearly twenty separate them from Arsenal in fourth, but it is still an achievement for a club not normally fancied at this level.

This game against the aforementioned Gunners will test them for sure, and none more so than recently signed Joey Barton, a man who has so much anger in his heart that it spills out into greasy twitter ramblings. Enjoy.

