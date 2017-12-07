Arsenal v BATE

Arsenal take on BATE on Thursday 7th December, 2017, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Arsenal have made this group look about as easy as you’d expect, to be honest, qualifying with a game in hand and very little in the way of sweat broken. There shouldn’t be much praise, English teams like they and Everton have so much money in comparison to the competition that it’s barely fair, but the Gunners could go deep and even win this if they do well.

BATE should get a good look at the next generation of Gunners, which is normally reserved for those souls brave enough to tune in to watch the League Cup.

