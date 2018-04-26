Arsenal v Atletico Madrid

Arsenal take on Atletico on Thursday 26th April, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

The season has become rather more momentous in recent weeks, as the fans got the news so many had been expecting for, well, years in some cases. It was not that Piers Morgan actually is a closet Spurs fan/lizard person sent here to discredit Gooners, and humans also, by association, but that the greatest manager in the club’s history will step down at the end of term.

When Arsenal are just about staying in the top seven three years from now, their fans will wonder why they ever wanted him to go, but that is how football, and people work, sadly.

