Arsenal v AC Milan

Arsenal take on AC Milan on Thursday 15th March, 2018, with kickoff at 20:05. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

You’ve really got to feel for the fans of these two clubs. A few years back, Arsenal were able to go an entire Premier League season without losing, built on the style of Bergkamp and the grit of Viera, all topped with the cream that is Thierry Henry. Today, they are in a battle with their own manager, where it looks as though the future of the club is at stake.

As for Milan, they had Baresi, Van Basten, Gullit and more. Today it’s Suso and Fabio Borini that wear the famous red and black, and yes, it’s that Fabio Borini.

