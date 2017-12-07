Apollon Limassol v Everton

Limassol take on Everton on Thursday 7th December, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

After five games in a group featuring Apollon Limassol, one of the best Cypriot teams, Lyon, and Bergamo’s finest Atalanta, the big spending Everton, who enjoyed the summer and crowing about their coming dominance, have one point. It would be cruel and unfair to laugh at them normally, but they sacked their manager so early it almost seems deserved at this point in time.

This game is therefore more meaningless than a Sam Allardyce keynote speech on the importance of strong morals in professional sport, and should feature as many under-21s as…you know, that joke probably finishes itself.

