APOEL v Spurs

APOEL take on Spurs on Tuesday 26th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The third English side in action is the one that Alan Shearer and his ilk really love, mainly due to the number of English boys in the team. Whiffs off UKIP aside, this is a decent Spurs team that the media cannot seem to accurately rate right now, and as a result we are hearing a lot about how they could be Champions while they barely play like a Europa League side.

The lucky win over West Ham will give them some confidence if they don’t think about the details too much and APOEL are probably not good enough to expect all three points.

