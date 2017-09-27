Anderlecht v Celtic

Anderlecht take on Celtic on Wednesday 27th September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The group Celtic got in the Chapions League draw could be reasonably described as challenging, or equally a group of such death that it may as well have had four skull and crossbones balls coming out of the weird wind machine thing they use. Anderlecht are the potentially simplest game for Celtic, but are by no means an easy win for the Scots, are will view this as a must-win themselves.

In reaity this is the problem with draws like the one we have this year, some groups become a race for third as the top two are just too far ahead.

