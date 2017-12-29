Aldershot v Maidstone

Aldershot take on Maidstone on Friday 29th December, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Neither Aldershot nor Maidstone has much to offer in the way of glamour, this much we can reveal, but that’s no reason to avoid this match. As money-rich corporations with non-native owners increasingly dominate the narrative of the top two divisions, there is something refreshingly crap and honest about the non-league teams, if your mind is so inclined.

This is also a game between two sets of fans with no real memory of huge success, so you won’t hear the kind of moaning that usually can permeate games at lower levels. Maybe.

