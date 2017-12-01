AFC Fylde v Wigan

AFC Fylde take on Wigan on Friday 1st December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:55. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC.

Wigan were in the Premier League recently, I’m sure we all remember, so the instinct for this game is to suspect they might be comfortably victorious of course. However, there is really another narrative, where the cup competitions are totally pointless until the last eight, or maybe four, and neither of these sides has a gay snowball’s chance in Abu Dhabi of making it to the end of the road.

With that in mind, Fylde are actually the team with more to gain, as a big payday from a draw against a Premier League team would be contextually much bigger for them.

