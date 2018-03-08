AC Milan v Arsenal

AC Milan take on Arsenal on Thursday 8th March, 2018, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

For years Arsenal were drawn against massive sides like Barcelona or Real, or if not that then the teams like PSG and Bayern that are boosted by their FA’s, to disastrous effect in the Champions League. Given that, it seems a bit unfair that they get AC Milan in this competition, but fortunately Italian football is about as good as Arsene Wenger’s approval rating these days.

AC are better than Brighton of course, but so are Arsenal, so if the Gunners want to win they know they have to play better than they did against the Seagulls and their crooked talisman Murray.

