Aberdeen v Dundee

Aberdeen take on Dundee on Friday 26th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

This isn’t quite a top versus bottom clash, partly because Celtic have taken the top so far away from the rest of the Scottish Premier League that they may as well be in their own division, but it’s close to that at least. Aberdeen are third in the table, while Dundee hover in that awkward place just above the relegation spots, knowing some good form would make them safe but being unable to achieve it.

The Dons have won their last three and should feel good about their chances this evening, as Dundee have lost two of their last three games.

